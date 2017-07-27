Scam warning to home owners

Households in Lancashire are being urged to protect themselves against rogue doorstep callers as part of National Scam Awareness month (July 2017).

OFTEC, which represents the domestic oil heating industry, has joined forces with the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) to alert homeowners to the risk posed by rogue callers who may try to access your home by pretending to offer heating services.

When answering the door to any unexpected caller, the advice is to always take precautions and look for an official ID badge which proves their professional credentials. If you are in any doubt about their competence or legitimacy, do not engage any further. Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “It’s important to check the details of anyone offering to do this kind of work.”