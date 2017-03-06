Scam alert after reports of 'Facebook con'

Police in Lancashire have issued a scam alert after residents reported a suspicious Facebook con.

According to police the scam involves a Facebook post that says a celebrity has died, in these cases Graham Norton and Noel Edmunds.

After clicking on the link, the user is then informed that their computer has been infected with a virus and they are then told to call 08000698622.

Police are advising residents not to call the number.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said in a post to their Facebook page: "We have received a few enquires regarding an internet scam that is doing the rounds again on Facebook.

"The scam involves a user clicking on a link in Facebook that states a celebrity has died these include Graham Norton and Noel Edmonds (they haven't), when you click on the link two pop ups will appear claiming that your computer has been infected and that you need to call this number 08000698622 the 2nd will be an American voice stating the same.

"Please do not ring this number, close the windows and run your Anti-virus software to do the check.

"Stay safe and never divulge personal information without checking and knowing that you're speaking to the genuine company."

Anybody who has been affected by an online scam can report it via Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.