saynotohate during National Hate Crime week

This week is National Hate Crime Awareness Week and police would like to raise awareness on what a hate incident or hate crime is and why is important that you have the confidence and trust to report them.
A hate crime is any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person’s race or perceived race; religion or perceived religion; sexual orientation or perceived sexual orientation; disability or perceived disability and any crime motivated by hostility or prejudice against a person who is transgender or perceived to be transgender.
In an emergency ring 999.
For non-emergencies ring 101.
If you would rather not speak to the police initially you can ring Lancashire Victims Services on 0300 323 0085.
