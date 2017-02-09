Rural crime scheme plea for volunteers

Police are appealing for volunteers to help tackle rural crime.

It is hoped that members from a number of communities will give up a small amount of their time as part of the ‘Country Watch’ scheme.

The initiative’s night of action will see vetted volunteers attend a formal briefing before going out to observational points between 8pm and 2am, a number of times a year.

While in location, the volunteers would alert police to any suspicious vehicles that would not normally be on the road at that time of night.

No-one would be expected to stop or challenge anyone or to confront criminals in any way.

The nights of action have already been successful in the north of the county for a number of years, but are being launched in the south of the county.

They form part of the wider Country Watch, which also includes a sheep theft initiative to provide training and practical knowledge to officers.

Kendal Sergeant Suzanne Scott-O’ Neill said: “Country Watch provides an excellent opportunity for residents to get involved in the prevention of rural crime.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer is asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101 and ask to speak to Sgt Suzanne Scott-O’Neill or PC Shirley Murray if you’d like to help in the county.