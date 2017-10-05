Rural crime and sheep theft tackled in Cumbria

Police and partners carried out a three-day operation to tackle sheep theft and associated rural crime.

Figures show that already this year, Cumbria Police has had reports of 328 sheep and lambs being stolen across the county, costing an estimated £40,000 to farmers.

Officers, along with staff from Trading Standards, spent time at three different auctions in an attempt to crack down on the crime.

This involved checking the tagging and identity of sheep, as well as checking that documentation was in order.

Sheep trailers were also checked against stolen trailer databases.

The operation saw nearly 200 vehicles stopped and inspected and over 5,400 sheep checked.