Robbery at Heysham petrol station

Two men wearing balaclavas and armed with a handgun robbed a petrol station in Heysham.

Police are appealing for information after the incident happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday, January 31 at the BP petrol station on Oxcliffe Road.

Two men entered the shop, with one of the men remaining at the door while the other man approached the counter and threated the staff member with what is believed to be a handgun.

The member of staff handed over approximately £300 in cash from the till before both men left the scene.

They are thought to have fled to the rear of the garage and over a fence leading to an alleyway and on to Willacy Parade.

Both men are described as wearing dark clothing. One of them was described as 5ft 9in tall and was wearing a waterproof type top.

DI Phil Jones of Lancaster CID said: “An investigation into this robbery is underway and we are conducting house to house enquiries in the area. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously between the times of 11.45pm and shortly after midnight last night. If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1473 of 31st January.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.