Pride cars fight hate crimes

Lancashire Police now have three ‘Police with Pride’ cars to encourage people to report hate crimes.

Following on from the successful launch of Lancashire Police’s liveried Police with Pride car earlier this year, police have now added two other cars to their fleet to highlight the trans and bi-sexual community and all strands of hate crime.

All three cars will be fully operational and utilised around the county and have been liveried at no extra cost to the force. The two additional cars have been introduced to encourage people to report hate crimes in all areas, whether it be race, religion, disability or lifestyle and follow research from LGB&T charity Stonewall, which indicates that crimes within these communities are massively under reported.