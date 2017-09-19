Police search for man missing for over a week

Police in Scotland are searching for a missing man who they believe may be in Blackpool or Morecambe.

Stephen Barron, 66, was reported missing from his home in Mintlaw, and was last seen on Friday, 8 September 2017.

Officers are concerned for his welfare following his disappearance which is said to be "out of character".

Stephen is described as 5' 7" tall, of slim build with thinning grey hair. He is believed to be driving a blue Renault Captur car, registration mark SY17 OGH.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "It is out of character for Stephen not to be in touch with his family and we continue to be concerned for his welfare.

"It is thought that he may be in the Blackpool or Morecambe area.

"We are keen for anyone who may have been in touch with Stephen since his disappearance, but who have not yet contacted us, to do so as soon as possible.

"Likewise, if anyone knows where Stephen may frequent in England, or have any information at all that may assist, please get in touch.

"Any information may help us find him to confirm he is safe and well."

Anyone with any information regarding Stephen's whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident MP170903281