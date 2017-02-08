Police raid Morecambe caravan in hunt for wanted man

Police stormed a caravan in the hunt for a wanted man in Morecambe.

Two witnesses told us they heard police yell “You’ve got one last chance!” before raiding the caravan at the Regent caravan park on Wednesday lunchtime.

Police vehicles leaving the Globe Arena car park in Morecambe on Wednesday morning. Photo by Brendan Hughes.

An officer with a sniffer dog also searched near the caravan where police believed a wanted man may have been hiding but the man was not there, according to witnesses.

The raid came after a large number of police vehicles were seen leaving the nearby Globe Arena car park on Wednesday morning.

The police helicopter was also hovering above Westgate at around noon on Wednesday.

There has been huge police activity in and around Morecambe since Monday morning.

Police near Morecambe Football Club on Wednesday morning. Photo by Brendan Hughes.

It is believed the raid was in connection with the search for a 32-year-old man after a fire at Kingsway in Heysham on Sunday teatime.

On Monday lunchtime there were reports armed police had been seen at a house on Grasmere Road in Morecambe.

There were reports armed officers also stopped a bus on Euston Road on Monday lunchtime looking for the man but he was not on the bus.

There were also reports of police activity near Bare Lane on Monday.

Eye-witnesses also reported officers on Skerton Bridge at around 12.50am on Tuesday and the police helicopter was also hovering above the area for an hour-and-a-half assisting officers on the ground.

On Tuesday morning, there were reports armed officers were seen near the Wesley Church on Middleton Road and on Tuesday afternoon there were officers and police dogs on Kingsway, Heysham and near Lancaster Road in Morecambe.

A spokesman for Lancashire police said: “We are actively trying to trace a 32-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the incident, which occurred shortly after 5pm on Sunday when a car was set alight. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Chief Superintendent Chris Bithell said: “Where there has been some disruption we would like to thank residents for their patience.

“We are keen to stress that our enquiries are continuing but we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public at this point.”