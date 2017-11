The police helicopter was called out to help with a roof search in Morecambe.

The helicopter could be seen hovering above central Morecambe on Thursday night around 9.50pm.

Police said there had been a ‘concern for safety’ in one of the rooms at the Travelodge in Morecambe.

There were thought to be two men on the roof of the hotel in the town centre.

Enquiries are still ongoing.