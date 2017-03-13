Police appeal after woman injured in 'hit-and-run'

Police have launched an appeal after a woman suffered hand and leg injuries during a hit-and-run.

The incident happened when the 56-year-old local woman crossed the road on Cable Street in Lancaster outside the bus station at around 8.40pm on Sunday, February 26.

It is thought that a silver Honda Jazz started to move while traffic lights were red and collided with the woman but failed to stop, say police.

Officers are keen to trace two teenage boys on bicycles who may have witnessed the incident and spoke to the pedestrian just after the collision.

PC Steve Wood from Lancaster’s Road Policing Unit said: “Thankfully the woman crossing the road wasn’t badly hurt, she was left with minor injuries to her hand and leg.

“We are asking the boys described who are thought to have seen what happened or indeed anyone who may have seen anything to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 1303 of February 26.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at‎ crimestoppers-uk.org.