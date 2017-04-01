Police appeal after wanted man seen in Blackpool

An 81-year-old man who is wanted by police after failing to appear at court has been sighted in Blackpool.

John Gilbert Blacktop, of Marine Road West, Morecambe was on trial at Bradford Crown Court but failed to turn up for court on Wednesday, March 29.

He was convicted in his absence and sentenced to 21 years in prison and is now wanted.

Blacktop had been staying in Nottingham during the trial and was seen at Bradford Crown Court at about 2pm on Wednesday.

He was next seen in the Oxford Road area of Manchester at around 11am on Friday, March 31. He was described as wearing a dark green blazer and burgundy shirt and was carrying a large green suitcase.

Insp Phil Jones, said: “While Mr Blacktop is wanted for failing to appear at court, we are also concerned for his welfare and I would appeal to anyone who sees him, or knows where he may be to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to Mr Blacktop himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0873 of March 29th.