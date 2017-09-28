Pensioners spotted on railway track

A post on social media has shone light on how people of all ages – and not just youths – are taking risks by crossing railway tracks.

Taking to Twitter, the policing team for Lancashire, South Cumbria, and North West rail routes posted a photo of two elderly individuals crossing the tracks of a local station.

They said: “Looking at our account you could be forgiven for thinking it’s all kids trespassing.

“Not so. We’ve got 70 year-olds at it too.”

According to their Twitter account, the incident happened at Garsdale railway station in Cumbria.

British Transport Police Lancashire confirmed that they had spoken to the two individuals.

The elderly pair replied they had been struggling with their heavy bags.