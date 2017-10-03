Morecambe woman admits role in growing cannabis farm

A woman has admitted her role in a cannabis farm found in Morecambe on January 20.

Eleanor Bastey, of Glentworth Road West, Morecambe, admitted growing the illegal Class B drug at a premises in the resort.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard how the 55-year-old was arrested after police officers seized around 867 grammes of cannabis.

The bench imposed a 26-week prison term but agreed to suspend it for 18 months.

Bastey must now do 150 hours of unpaid work.

She must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs,

The court ordered the drugs and all associated equipment to be forfeited under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed.