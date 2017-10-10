Search

Morecambe Police’ Ted book will raise cash for kidz

Inspector Ted is Morecambe Area Police's unofficial mascot.
Inspector Ted is Morecambe Area Police's unofficial mascot.

Children’s charity Unique Kidz and Co got a sneak peak at mascot Inspector Ted’s book this week during a visit from Morecambe police.

Any budding illustrators have until this Friday, October 13 to email 6966@lancashirepnn.police.uk with their ideas for a front cover for the book. The entries will then be put to a public vote.

Once the front cover is sorted it will then be off to the printers. Inspector Ted will tour every primary school in the area and donate a couple of copies of his book.