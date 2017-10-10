Morecambe Police’ Ted book will raise cash for kidz

Children’s charity Unique Kidz and Co got a sneak peak at mascot Inspector Ted’s book this week during a visit from Morecambe police.

Any budding illustrators have until this Friday, October 13 to email 6966@lancashirepnn.police.uk with their ideas for a front cover for the book. The entries will then be put to a public vote.

Once the front cover is sorted it will then be off to the printers. Inspector Ted will tour every primary school in the area and donate a couple of copies of his book.