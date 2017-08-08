Morecambe hair salon boss burglar misery

Burglars smashed their way into a hair salon in Morecambe’s West End and took goods worth nearly £15k.

Owner of Vanilla Hair and Beauty Salon, Helen Sharples, said she was very angry at being targeted by the burglars, who ransacked her salon and stole items including Michael Kors handbags/purses/bag charms, Fiorelli handbags, Storm handbag, Lipsy handbags, GHD straighteners, hairdryers, wands, tongs, brushes, GHD, Wella & L’Oreal products.Helen said: “Obviously I’m very angry that I work full-time just to make a living and then people think they can just go help themselves to everything I’ve worked for. It could very easily put me out of business. It’s heartless.”

Police said the burglary happened between 3.15am and 4am on August 2. The front door of the salon was forced before a large number of items were taken.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 qouting crime number WB1707065.

Police are appealing for information about a burglary at Jo & Cass, Great John Street, Lancaster at 9.50pm on August 1. Staff tip boxes were stolen during the raid. The salon was previously burgled on July 1. Contact 101 quoting reference WB1707054.