Missing teenager could be in Morecambe

Police are looking for a missing teenager believed to be in either the Morecambe or Chorley areas.

Megan Cross, 15, was last seen in Chorley at around lunchtime on Friday August 4.

She is described as white, of a medium build and 5ft 3inches tall.

She has very long, straight, light brown hair.

PC Cowell of Chorley Police, said: “I would appeal to anyone who sees her or knows where she might be to get in touch with us. I’d also ask Megan herself to contact us if she sees this appeal to let us know she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the log number LC-20170804-705.