MANCHESTER BOMBING: Everything we know so far

Here is what we know so far about the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.

:: 22 people have been killed and 59 have been injured in the blast

:: Children are among the dead

:: The attack was carried out by a lone male suicide bomber who detonated an improvised explosive device. He died at the arena

:: Police are investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a network

:: It is the worst terrorist attack in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

:: The explosion rocked the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of a performance by the American star Ariana Grande.

:: Manchester Arena said the explosion happened outside the venue, as people began streaming from the doors.

:: Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the venue at around 10.33pm and approach roads were closed.

:: They said the blast was "being treated as a terrorist incident".

:: More than 400 officers were deployed on the operation throughout Monday night.

:: Manchester Victoria station was evacuated and trains cancelled.

:: The victims are being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

:: The Prime Minister condemned what was being treated as an "appalling terrorist attack" and said she would chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday.

:: All national General Election campaigning was suspended after the explosion.

:: A controlled explosion was carried out by police at the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena shortly after 1.30am.

:: Police said the suspicious item at the centre of the controlled explosion was just abandoned clothing.

