Man taken to hospital after collision on Queen Street in Morecambe

Emergency vehicles are currently at the scene of a collision on Queen Street in Morecambe.

Police said they were called at 1.35pm to reports of a one vehicle collision involving a blue Vauxhall Meriva.

The air ambulance has been called out.

The male driver of the car is the only person involved in the incident, said police.

North West Ambulance Service said they sent two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance, and they called the air ambulance out.

A patient has been taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.