Man jailed for seven years following vicious assault in Lancaster

A Carnforth man carried out a vicious drunken assault which left his victim with appalling injuries.

The assault happened after David Puffett attended his grandmother’s funeral.

Puffett, 24, of Croftlands, launched the attack on his 61-year-old victim on Scotforth Road, Lancaster, at 11pm on June 14 2016.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court last week, charged with section 18 wounding, where it was heard he had he had been at his grandmother’s funeral on the day of the attack and was ‘very drunk’ when he began causing damage to cars parked on Scotforth Road.

The victim, who lives on the road, was woken up by the noise and left his house to ask Puffett to stop.

Puffett then began a vicious attack on his victim, including biting his left hand and forearm, gouging his eyes and biting a chunk from his lips.

He finally banged the victim’s head against the floor and ran off to hide. He was arrested a short while later on nearby Barton Road.

Detective Constable Jill Neil, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a vicious attack on a complete stranger, who was targeted simply for being public-spirited enough to try and stop some criminal damage.

“He was left with appalling injuries and no doubt some mental scars too.

“I am glad the courts have taken this incident as seriously as we did and have handed down a significant custodial sentence.”

David Puffett was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and suffered some horrible injuries at Mr Puffett’s hands. However the justice system has ensured that he will now face the consequences of his actions.

“The last few months have been difficult but I have been shown immense care by police, paramedics, hospital staff and countless others, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them. Their sensitivity and support has not gone unnoticed.”