Man dies after motorbike crash in Morecambe

A man has died after a motorbike accident in Morecambe.

Police said they were called at 11.40am today, Thursday, to reports of an incident in Morecambe.

A man riding a motorbike had been involved in a crash at Middleton Business Park.

The rider suffered head and chest injuries and was treated by paramedics.

Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0456 of October 19.