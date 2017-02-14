Man arrested after car chase

A man from Morecambe was arrested after a car chase across the Fylde coast.

Police officers chased the car after a break-in at a commercial property in South Shore in the early hours of Monday morning.

The pursuit started after officers were called to a burglary in Lytham Road at 12.15am, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Lancs Road Police: @LancsRoadPolice tweeted out: “Stolen vehicle on false plates pursued from a burglary in Blackpool. Vehicle abandoned and offender located hiding in gardens.” A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Two men had entered a property and taken a quantity of cash”.

“The pair made off from the scene in a car and were pursued by police into St Annes.”

A 29-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and has been bailed to March 30.