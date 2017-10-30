Man, 80, in court for attempted murder in Kirkby Lonsdale

Police investigating an incident in New Road, Kirkby Lonsdale, have charged a man with attempted murder.

Peter Horbury, 80, of New Road, Kirkby Lonsdale, was arrested following an alleged assault inside his home address on the morning of October 26.

He appeared before Barrow Magistrates’ Court on October 28 and was remanded to appear before Carlisle Crown Court on November 13.

A woman in her 70s suffered serious injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital by air ambulance. She remains in hospital where her condition is described as critical.