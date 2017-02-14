Man, 43, wanted in connection with burglary in Silverdale

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is wanted in connection with a burglary in Silverdale.

Patrick Robb, 43, from Heysham, is wanted after a house was broken into on Red Bridge Lane overnight between January 10 and January 11.

He is also wanted for failing to attend Lancaster Magistrates Court on December 14 after he was charged with assault and criminal damage.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in, with a bald head and a beard. He is thought to have links to the Heysham, Morecambe and Lancaster areas.

If anyone has seen Patrick Robb or has any information on his whereabouts they can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1700316.