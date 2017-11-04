Search

Lottery 'win' letter is a fake, say police

The scam lottery letter
The scam lottery letter

Police have issued a scam warning over a fake lottery letter.

A letter which has been received by several people in Lancashire, claiming they have won the lottery, is a scam, say police.

The letter tells the recipient they have won £385,000 on the 'Postcode Lottery' then directs them to call a phone number.

Preston police issued the alert with the words "If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is."