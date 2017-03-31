Lottery scam claims you have won big

Police are warning about a lottery scam after en elderly lady received a fraudulent letter saying she had won cash.

The letter purports to be from the ‘People’s Postcode Lottery 2017 Award International programme UK’, advising recipients that they have won a lottery award of several thousand pounds sterling and asking them to contact a telephone number to claim their winnings, which it states will be sent to them once their processing fee has been paid.

This is an ongoing scam with numerous versions of this letter being sent out to residents recently.

Legitimate lotteries, such as People’s Postcode Lottery, will not under any circumstances request a payment in order to receive your ‘winnings’.

Police advice is to ignore any such correspondence.