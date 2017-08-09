Large selection of knives handed in at Morecambe police station

Here are some of the knives handed in at Morecambe police station as part of a county-wide amnesty (pictured).

Morecambe Area Police said on their Facebook page: “We certainly needed a pair of scissors, as I think someone in CID has ‘borrowed’ ours !

“Thanks to those who handed them in. Knife crime is a very serious matter and if you are aware that someone is going out and about with a knife in their possession then let us know (and I don’t mean carpet fitters etc)!

“Email us on Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or phone us 01524 596986.”