Lancaster thief made needle threats

A thief who threatened a man with a hypodermic needle has been jailed for 18 weeks.

Steven Peter Parkinson, of Austwick Road, Lancaster admitted a charge of affray following an incident on July 15.

The 34-year-old defendant also admits five shop thefts, breaking a bail condition by entering a shop, and causing £90 damage to a Toyota car.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard he kicked the car after leaving a Co-op shop in a “fit of rage”. The bench said the offences were made more serious by the threat with the needle, and the fact Parkinson was subject to a suspended jail term at the time.

He was ordered to pay £90 compensation to the motorist.

The bench ruled the number and nature of the offences on his record shows he is “operating as a professional criminal”.