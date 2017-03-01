Lancaster pervert spared jail after downloading child abuse images

A pervert who downloaded thousands of indecent images has been spared jail.

Jaroslaw Tarasewicz, 28, pleaded guilty to making 1,210 child abuse images showing children as young as six.

On September 24, officers from Lancashire Constabulary raided Tarasewicz’s home in Lancaster and seized his computer equipment.

He admitted he had downloaded and viewed images but said he had not saved them.

Forensic analysis of a laptop revealed the images had been deleted and Tarasewicz had used internet search terms such as “paedo” and “pre-teen”.

Among the deleted images were a number of movie clips and 314 of the most serious Category A images.

Many of the children seen in the images appeared to be distressed and resisting the abuse, the court heard.

Tarasewicz pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images, in respect of the 314 category A, 198 category B and 698 category C images.

Preston Crown Court heard the father of three was living in Lancaster working as a fabricator while he waited for his family to relocate from Scotland when he viewed the images.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, said: “There is no doubt these sort of images are thoroughly disgusting and abhorrent.

“There is understandable public concern about anybody downloading this type of images to view them for sexual gratification.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this is what you were doing.

“It is apparent in this case that these offences occurred at a time when you were living in Lancaster alone because your wife and family had not yet joined you from Scotland.

“What makes this offence serious is the fact that but for individuals such as you wanting to view these images, there would not be a market for this dreadful trade.

“If there wasn’t a market for this trade it is possible, indeed likely, that the children would not be abused at all.”

However the judge said he accepted that the images had been deleted and would not be seen deliberately or inadvertently by anyone else.

He handed Tarasewicz, of Thirlmere Road, Lancaster, a 10 month sentence suspended for two years with a 20 day rehabilitation requirement.

He also made a sexual harm prevention order and made him the subject of notification requirements.