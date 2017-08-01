These are just some of the knives taken off the streets of Morecambe during a knife amnesty.

There has been a bin outside the police station for three weeks now as part of an operation aimed at reducing knife crime and getting knives off the streets.

The amnesty ended yesterday, Monday.

Police said that the operation sometimes starts off slowly but by the end of the amnesty the bin is rammed full of all sorts of knives and bladed instruments.

Each year, hundreds of knives are handed in across the county.

Most of the knives which have been taken off the streets will be destroyed.

However, some of the weapons handed in to police will be used to create a sculpture made entirely out of knives dedicated to victims of knife crime.