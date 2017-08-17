Keep your property locked and secure

Police are asking residents to be vigilant and keep their property secure after two break-ins.

Local patrols have been deployed to incidents between the Garstang and Over Wyre area responding to concerns for peoples welfare, assaults, thefts, criminal damage and ASB (anti social behaviour) in the community.

Two incidents of concern relate to the Pasture Drive area of Garstang where two properties were entered via unlocked garage doors with people spending nearly 10 minutes inside the properties.

This occurred shortly after 2.30am on August 10. CCTV is being obtained and further enquiries are being made. The CCTV shows four people involved with one being a look out on the street.

There was also a silver/grey Vauxhall Corsa in the area at the time of the offences being committed. Call police on 101 quoting log LC-20170810-0236.