Inspector Ted has new friend

Morecambe Police mascot Inspector Ted now has a new friend to go out on patrol with.

Police dog ‘Ripper’ has joined the team.

Police said a big thank you to Muriel Jackson who has taken the time to make him for Ted. Officers reckon he might give police dog Kato a run for his money when it comes to who is best at catching the baddies.

Inspector Ted will soon be featuring in his own book to raise money for charity.