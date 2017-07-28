Football fans from Morecambe jailed after fight

Have your say

Two Manchester United supporters from Morecambe have been jailed along with seven other football fans after a fight at Old Trafford.

The incident took place on March 17 2016, during a knock-out Europa League match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Electrician Jonathan Silverwood, 24, of Thorvald Gardens, Morecambe, was jailed for six months for his part in the violence.

He was also banned from attending football matches for six years.

Scaffolder Daniel Ginocchio, 22, of Middleton Road, Heysham, was jailed for 10 months and banned from attending football matches for 10 years.

The men handed themselves in after a police appeal and admitted affray when they appeared at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Two other Manchester United fans were jailed after admitting affray as well as five Liverpool fans who admitted public order offences.