Ex-soldier is jailed for child sex assaults

An ex-soldier is beginning an 18 year prison term over a string of horrific sex attacks on three young girls.

Paul Musto, who used to run the Ship Inn in Lancaster, now of Jeffrey Lane, Doncaster, was finally brought to justice more than 40 years after carrying out his distressing crimes against the three children.

The 63-year-old defendant, was convicted of one charge of rape, one charge of attempted rape and 12 charges of indecent assault against the schoolgirls after a trial that lasted just over a week.

Some of the disturbing offences took place at an address in Weeton, near Preston.

Judge Stuart Baker, sitting at Preston Crown Court, imposed a 12 month extended licence to run after Musto is released from his prison term.He will be in his 70s by the time he is given parole.

The licence will run alongside an indefinite sexual harm prevention order against the disgraced former soldier, who is believed to have served in the Gloucestershire Regiment - nicknamed the Glosters.

Musto was convicted by jurors after harrowing recounts of the offences were given in court by his victims.

His denials meant all three, who are now grown women, had to go through the trauma of giving evidence.

The court order will prevent him having any contact with children aged under 16s when he is released.