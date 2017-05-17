Eventful day for Inspector Ted

The unofficial mascot for Morecambe Police travelled to Leeds to help out at a conference.

Inspector Ted, a knitted animal who Morecambe Ares Police use frequently in their posts on social media, made sure the sergeant gave a great presentation about the social media and radio stuff done in Morecambe.

The event was a gathering of many northern police forces and also Universities.

Inspector Ted was found by a local bobby near the Mother and Child statue on Morecambe promenade and despite many appeals his owner has never been found.

Special clothes and a hat were knitted for Inspector Ted , complete with handcuffs on his belt. Now, Inspector Ted is a familiar face with all the Morecambe Area Police followers.

In a collaboration with Unique Kidz and Co, which helps disabled children and young adults, police will be writing a children’s book featuring Inspector Ted to raise money for the charity.