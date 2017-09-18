Driver taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on Caton Road

A driver was injured after his car hit a lamppost on Caton Road in Lancaster.

Police closed the road whilst they were dealing with the crash which happened at 10am on Sunday, September 17.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to the crash involving one car which had hit a lamp post.

The driver was out of the car when firefighters arrived at the scene and he was placed into the care of paramedics.

North West Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at 10.04am.

An ambulance attended the scene as well as the air ambulance.

The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

No details of his injuries were available.

No other vehicles were involved.

The road was reopened after two hours, said police.