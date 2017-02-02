Dog owners warned about sheep worrying

Police are urging dog owners to keep their pets on leads when near livestock.

It is an offence to allow a dog to worry livestock and in some circumstances landowners have a defence in law to shoot dogs that are endangering their livestock.

In 2016 there were 31 incidents of sheep worrying – which includes attacking or chasing livestock - reported across the force.

Cumbria Police also received 44 complaints of sheep attacks last year, and in half of these (22) incidents one or more sheep were killed.

Farmer Ian Calvert was forced to put some of his sheep down after becoming the victim of worrying.

He said: “It is soul destroying, and completely out of my control. There is a footpath which goes across my field and I purposely don’t put my best sheep there because I can’t control other people’s dogs.

“I understand that dogs don’t do it on purpose but I won’t tolerate it anymore.”

Police have the power to seize a dog to prevent worrying, and an owner can be fined up to £1,000 for the offence.

To report an incident of sheep worrying call Cumbria Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.