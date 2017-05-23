Dementia plan is just the start

Lancashire Constabulary has been recognised for its commitment to supporting people living with dementia.

It has pledged to raise awareness across the force to ensure that staff and officers have a greater understanding of dementia and its effects on individuals and their families.

The constabulary has developed an action plan which has been approved by Alzheimer’s Society during its United Against Dementia campaign.

The plan, which aims to work towards full dementia friendly status, has already included a number of initiatives; delivery of awareness sessions by 20 dementia champions across the force, as well as working with partners to introduce the Guardian Angels/Dementia buddies scheme and the launch of the dementia buddy tag. In addition, it ran a pilot scheme whereby staff at eight banks were trained by officers in how to prevent vulnerable adults from becoming victims of financial abuse and fraud.

As part of this scheme, Age UK Lancashire also provided dementia training to the bank staff and will be providing further on-going support.

Working with the Dementia Action Alliance, Lancashire Police Geographic Inspectors, alongside multi-agency partners, have also been instrumental in the setting up of dementia friendly communities in Morecambe, Rossendale, Hyndburn and Burnley.

Inspector Christina Shorrock said: “The action plan is only the start of our activity which will be on-going and is testament to our commitment.”