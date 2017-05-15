Cyclist, 23, dies following Quernmore collision

A 23-year-old man has died after a serious collision in Quernmore.

Police were called around 3.15pm on Sunday, May 14 following reports a cyclist had been involved in a collision with a car.

Officers attended and a man was found at the scene with serious injuries.

It is believed he had been cycling on Postern Gate Road when he collided with a Porsche Cayman close to the junction with Stock-A-Bank Road.

The cyclist, a 23-year-old man, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the Porsche, a 76-year-old man from Bolton, was not injured.

Officers closed the road for close to four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Sgt Adam Dawson, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this time.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police to come forwards.

“Furthermore, if you saw either the cyclist or Porsche before the incident, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0938 of May 14.