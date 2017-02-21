Cycle track arrest of most wanted Morecambe man

A wanted man who eluded the police for two weeks was captured walking on the cycle track.

Response officers from Morecambe were alerted to Scott Cardwell’s whereabouts after an alert passer-by recognised him and called 999.

Sgt Adie Knowles of Morecambe police said: “He was arrested on Sunday morning on the cycle track near to the Honda garage walking towards Morecambe from Ryelands Park.

“A passer-by saw him, called us and he was arrested without incident.

“It is worrying to see armed officers in the area but in this case there was nothing to indicate the public were at risk.”

Armed police raided a bus, a caravan and houses in Morecambe and Lancaster and also issued appeals in the hunt for Scott Cardwell but he was finally arrested at 10.10am on Sunday, nearly two weeks after police appealed for him to come forward.

n Scott Cardwell, 32, of Ruskin Drive, Morecambe, appeared before Preston Magistrates on Monday charged with section 18 wounding, attempting to intimidate a witness, possession of a Class A drug, arson, harassment and criminal damage.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 21.