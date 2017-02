Burglars stole bespoke wedding rings from a couple’s house just weeks before they are due to marry.

Ryan Williams and Kerri Pattinson are due to get married on February 25 but now have to buy new rings for the occasion.

Their wedding rings were stolen, along with a watch and earrings after an intruder broke into their house on Willow Drive in Garstang between 6.15pm and 10.30pm on February 4, said police.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference WB1701104.