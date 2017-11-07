Court listings 7/11/17

The following people were dealt with by Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BARTIE, Samantha, Westminster Road, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440, costs £144.

BELL, Craig Martin (34), Emmerson Street, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £276, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

BELL, Jordan (18), McDonald Road, Heysham. Drug driving. Fined £120, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

BENNETT, David Gibson (41), Leck House, Lentworth Drive, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community protection notice x2. Fined £240, costs £80.

BROOMFIELD, Scott (19), Meadow Park, Galgate. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

BUGAJSKI, Jakub (34), Clevelands Grove, Morecambe. Theft x2. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Fined £80, costs £115. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

CANNTLEY, William Ross Kenneth (30), Littledale Road, Brookhouse, Lancaster. Drug driving x2. Fined £120, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for three years.

CAPSTICK, Jason, Sefton Drive, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440, costs £144.

CORLESS, Sean Robert (32), Ennerdale Close, Lancaster. Theft. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £30, costs £30.

COWSILL, Stephen (44), Windermere Court, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Theft. Breached conditional discharge. Compensation £502. No action taken on breach.

FORSYTH, Sarah, Stuart Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £880, costs £144.

FOX, Paul William (56), Greaves Road, Lancaster. Possession of a knife in a public place. Possession of Class B drug. Curfew for 10 weeks with electronic tag. Fined £80, costs £85. Knife and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

HOLMES, David John (44), Westham Street, Lancaster. Theft. Possession of Class B drug. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £30, costs £30. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.

JEFFREY, Brian James (42), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £660, costs £166.

KAY, Amanda, Westminster Road, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £660, costs £166.

KEEGAN, John James (58), Caton Road, Lancaster. Deposited waste on land without permit. Fined £2,800, costs £1,280.

O’CONNOR, Louise, Sefton Drive, Ryelands, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440, costs £144.

ROBINSON, Heath Jane (56), Merefell Road, Bolton-le-Sands. Drink driving. Fined £156, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

SIMMONS, Laura (59), Westfield Drive, Bolton-le-Sands. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

SKARBEK, Marzena (30), Hazel Grove, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440, costs £144.

WALTON, Jason Andrew (33), Parkside Court, Westgate, Morecambe. Assault. Twenty-six weeks prison suspended for two years. Costs £115.

WARD, Sarah (43), Buttermere Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £60, costs £30.

WILLIAMSON, Matthew Edward (28), Greenset Close, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

WINDER, Jordan Garry (25), Mount Avenue, Morecambe. Driving without insurance. Took another vehicle. Driving without a licence. Fined £200, costs £230, six points on licence.