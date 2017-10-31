Search

Court listings 31/10/17

COURT Lancaster Magistrates Court. 23080411
The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BANKS, Wayne (29), Albert Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.

HUGHES, Stephen Paul (36), Brindle Close, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Compensation £250.

PAWLOWSKI, Michelle (22), Buxton Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of  fine. Further time to pay ordered.

ROBERTS, Sam Jemel (33), Ashton Drive, Lancaster. Assaulted a PC. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Community order with  two week curfew. Costs £170, fined £266, compensation £50, three year driving  ban.

RUTHERFORD, Callum Lee (23), no fixed abode. Used threatening words or behaviour. Possession of cannabis. Possession of  a knife in a public place. Breached conditional discharge. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Costs £170, fined £100.