Court listings 31/10/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
BANKS, Wayne (29), Albert Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.
HUGHES, Stephen Paul (36), Brindle Close, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Compensation £250.
PAWLOWSKI, Michelle (22), Buxton Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
ROBERTS, Sam Jemel (33), Ashton Drive, Lancaster. Assaulted a PC. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Community order with two week curfew. Costs £170, fined £266, compensation £50, three year driving ban.
RUTHERFORD, Callum Lee (23), no fixed abode. Used threatening words or behaviour. Possession of cannabis. Possession of a knife in a public place. Breached conditional discharge. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Costs £170, fined £100.
