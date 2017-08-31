Court listings 29/08/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ADAMS, Joseph (32), Hornby Road, Claughton. Assault x2. Compensation £250, fined £500, costs £135.

BALL, Marcus (53), Hornby Terrace, Morecambe. Drink driving. Community order. Fined £180, costs £285, disqualified for 30 months.

BOWDEN, Ryan David Andrew (20), Yorkshire Street. Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue. Fined £50.

BURROWS, Shaun (43), Heysham Road, Heysham. Shoplifting. Breached a conditional discharge x2. Fined £120, costs £115.

CARRADICE, Leigh James (30), Carnforth. Obstructed a police officer in the execution of her duty. Fined £80, costs £115.

CLEECE, Helen (31), Whinfell Drive, Lancaster. Drove without due care and attention. Fined £60, costs £150.

COLLINSON, Garry John (36), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Assault. Harassment. Fined £282, costs £80, compensation £100. Restraining order made.

CORKE, David Andrew (23), Thirsk Road, Lancaster. Used vehicle without correct insurance. Drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. Unlawfully took vehicle and damage was caused to it. Community order, eight week curfew with electronic tag. Fined £280, costs £170, disqualified for 12 months.

CROSSE, Kevin Paul (38), St John’s Grove, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £200, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

DIXON, Gareth James (35), Ennerdale Close, Lancaster. Breached restraining order. Community order with five week curfew and electronic tag. Costs £170.

DROZDOV, Ivan Michael (31), Tower Court, Lancaster. Assault. Fined £115, costs £115.

KELLY, Daniel Mark (38), Broadway, Lancaster. Failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Fined £50, costs £170, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

MCANENY, Robert Stephen (31), Lower Abbotsgate, Carnforth. Failed to report accident. Failed to identify driver. Fined £120, costs £115, six points on licence.

MCLEOD, Anna Marie (31), Prospect Street, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £711, costs £156, disqualified from driving for 23 months.

O’NEILL, Charles (35), Riverview Court, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Fined £40, costs £115, community order, four week curfew with electronic tag.

PUSKOVAS, Eugenijus (31), Yorkshire Street, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue. Costs £30.

STEPHENS, Billy (21), Gressingham, Lancaster. Breached community order, original offence of having offensive weapon in public. Community order with curfew. Costs £60.

SWARBRICK, Stephen John (55), Ridge Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £93.50.

TYSON, Berinice (47), Green Lane, Lancaster. Assault. Twelve months conditional discharge. Compensation £50, costs £105.

TYSON, Gary Peter (51), Green Lane, Lancaster. Assault. Twelve months conditional discharge. Compensation £50, costs £105.