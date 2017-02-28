Court listings 28/02/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BALLANTYNE, Antony Leslie (39), Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Possession of Class A drug. Fined £120, costs £75, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

BOLTON, Joshua Robert (18), Skipton Street, Morecambe. Trespass. Theft. Community order for 12 months with 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £550.

BURNS, Jamie (43), West End Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Fined £20.

CARDWELL, Lee Ian (33), Manor Close, Lancaster. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No insurance. Used threatening words or behaviour. Drove without due care and attention. Criminal damage. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Eighteen months restraining order. Fined £100, compensation £350, costs £385.

CARR, Nathan Charles (26), Fulwood Drive, Bare, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Application made for benefit deductions.

CASSON, Sandra (37), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Breached a conditional discharge. Fined £40, costs £75, compensation £25.

COWSILL, Stephen (43), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting x3. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £65, compensation £74.49.

GAVIN, Kathleen Louise (21), Mellishaw Lane, Morecambe. Theft. Twelve months conditional discharge. Costs £65.

GREAVES, Amy Suzanne Elizabeth (42), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Possession of Class B drug x2. Costs £65. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Amphetamine and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

HELME, Jack Barry (23), Whernside Road, Lancaster. Assault. Criminal damage. Community order. Restraining order. Fined £25, costs £185.

HOLLOWAY, Terri Elizabeth (33), Laburnum Grove, Marsh Estate, Lancaster. Used threatening words or behaviour. Six month conditional discharge. Costs £20.

KAYE, Darren Jon (28), George Street, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue. Fined £25.

KEARNS, Christopher Craig (44), Rowe Street, Morecambe. Assault. Three year restraining order. Fined £120, costs £130.

MCGONNELL, Lee Michael (28), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Theft. Committed offence while subject to conditional discharge. Compensation £20.

O’TOO, Michael, Westminster Road, Morecambe. Application for forfeiture of seized cash. Order for forfeiture of £2,775 and any interest.

RANCE, Loretta (37), Raygill Place, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fined £440, costs £144.

SMITH, Edward Robert (28), no fixed abode. Failed to comply with community order. Order varied.

WALKDEN, Lee Thomas (30), Thwaite End Barn, Bolton-le-Sands. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

WEBBER, Eileen Marie (49), Edenvale Crescent, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £380, costs £123. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.