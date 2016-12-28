Court listings 27/12/16

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BERRY, Nick Graham (55), Mount Avenue, Morecambe. Used a vehicle registered under the Vehicle and Excise Act when it did not meet insurance requirements. Fined £220, costs £140.

BLAMIRE, Liam Stuart, Marshaw Road, Ryelands, Lancaster. Communicated with woman when prohibited by restraining order. Fined £120, costs £115.

CLARK, Lee (43), Sefton Drive, Lancaster. Drove while disqualified. Community order with curfew. Costs £85. Banned for 18 months.

COXON, Ryan Joseph (23), Kentmere Grove, Morecambe. Drug driving x2. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

DOYLE, Daniel William (24), Gregorys Court, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Fined £35.

DUNKELD, Dean Thomas (33), Pottery Gardens, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

GILLAN, Michael James (22), Oxford Street, Morecambe. Operated an unknown vehicle as a private hire vehicle without a licence. Used a private hire vehicle in a controlled district without a licence. Used a vehicle without car insurance. Fined £320, costs £132, six penalty points on licence.

GROUNDS, Martyn James (24), Udale Place, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

HELME, Marcus Roland Evan (45), Clarendon Road, Morecambe. Driving whilst disqualified from obtaining a driving licence. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for six months. Costs £200. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. HIGGINS, Margaret Anne (43), Failed to comply with community order. Fined £40.

HOWSON, Jordan Guy (31), Seaborn Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £105.

HYUNMIN, Lee (26), Bailrigg, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £80, costs £105.

KEARNS, Christopher Craig (44), Rose Street, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, costs £115.

MCGONNELL, Lee Michael (28), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Possession of knives in a public place. Breached a conditional discharge. Four months prison suspended for 12 months. Costs £115. Weapons to be forfeited and destroyed.

OGLEY, Natasha (25), Croft Street, Morecambe. Application for an order for destruction of dog. Unless exemption is obtained Kenko, a pit bull-type dog, will be destroyed. Costs £770 to LCC.

ORRISS, Leigh (41), Beaumont Place, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for a term of 12 weeks suspended for 15 months.

RENSHAW, Macauley Jordan (18), Mariners View, Bridge Lane, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

SIMMONS, Louis George Roy (31), Arcon House, Heaton Road, Lancaster. Breached suspended sentence. Suspended sentence varied to include four week curfew.

STOCKDALE, Mary (72), Maple Avenue, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £160, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

WEARING, Lauren Victoria (23), Goodwood Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

WHITE, Carlvin Christopher (37), Dumbarton Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. To be detained in courthouse.