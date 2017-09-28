Court listings 26/09/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BERRY, Nicola , Westminster Road, Morecambe. Breached a community protection notice x 6. Fine £240, costs £30.

BRENNAN, Gary Patric (56), Oak Tree House, West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting, Breached conditional discharge. Fine £50. Costs £30. No action taken on breach.

BROWN, Nickola Jayne (34), Grafton Road, Heysham. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £105. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

CHILUFYE, Mambwe (23), Claremont Crescent, Morecambe. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to provide a specimin of breath, no insurance. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Costs £170. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for five years.

FARNWORTH, Mark Simon (27), Cavendish Road, Heysham. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £24.08.

GILHAM, Brian Joseph (50), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Shoplifting. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £42. Costs £105.

HALL, Andrew Martyn (27), Moorgate, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Six month conditional discharge. Compensation £220.

HOWE, Kieran Sean, (24), no fixed abode. Harassment. Community order with rehabilitation. Restraining order. Fine £120, costs £170 HUGHES, Robert Francis, (34), Sunderland Drive, Morecambe. Harassment. Dscharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order. Costs £105.

HUTCHINSON, Christopher Antony Joseph (37), No Fixed Abode. Shoplifting x 2, breached conditional discharge. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. Costs £85.

JAMES, Jason Robert (40), Poulton Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £300, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

KANE, Ashleigh Nicole, (20), Queen Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be recovered.

KING, Daniel (27), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fine £200, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

LAVELLE, James Liam (22), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Drink driving, drove a vehicle knowing it had been taken without consent, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance. Fine £300, costs £115, 22 month driving ban. PEACOCK, Jake Joshua Thomas, (23), Kershaw Drive, Lancaster. Drink driving, driving without insurance. Fine £150, costs £15. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

RAYNOR, Ayesha Marie (45), Chapel Street, Galgate. Breached ASBO x5, assault. Community order with rehavilitation activity requirement and mental health treatment requirement. £75 compensation, £60 costs.

RICHARDSON, Kelvin (60), Mainway, Lancaster. Assault. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £125.

SAWYER, Chelsea Anne (26), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Shoplifting x 4. Six month conditional discharge. Compensation £246.15.

STRONG, Liam Jordan (27), West End Road, Morecambe. Drug driving, possession of Class B drug. Fine £260, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

WALLIS, Tyran James, (22), Broadway, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £400.