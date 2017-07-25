Court listings 25/07/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
BEATON, Andrew (53), Marshaw Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Assault. Compensation £145, fined £40, costs £115.
BEATON, Brenda Mary (43), Marshaw Road, Lancaster. Assault. Fined £50, compensation £100, costs £130.
COOPER, Simon Peter (46), Melbourne Road, Lancaster. Breached a community order x2. Order varied to include rehabilitation requirement. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
EARLE, Brendan (20), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Breached community requirement of a suspended sentence. Suspended sentence to include four month detention suspended for 12 months, 120 hours unpaid work, costs £60.
FRENCH, Daniel Alan (28), Long Marsh Lane, Lancaster. Breached community order. Fined £50, costs £60.
GODDARD, Simon (33), Elms Drive, Morecambe. Fished or took fish without a licence. Fined £220, costs £127.47.
GRAHAM, Daniel Alan (31), Wyresdale Road, Lancaster. Breached community order. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £50.
GREEN, Joshua Mark (19), King Street, Morecambe. Used threatening or abusive words/behaviour. Fined £80, costs £115.
MOLYNEUX, Leanne (35), Euston Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Fined £60, costs £170, disqualified from driving for 24 months.
WHITESIDE, Natalie (25), Pinfold Court, Pinfold Lane, Lancaster. Had a vehicle when it did not meet insurance requirements. Fined £220, costs £170.
