Court listings 24/10/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BELL, Craig Michael (32), Wheatfield Mews, Lancaster. Drink driving. Driving without insurance. Fined £450, costs £130, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

BLANEY, Daniel Jackson (32), Middleton Road, Heysham. Drug driving. Fined £400, costs £125, disqualified for 12 months.

BROOKS, Karl Robert Gareth (27), Earl Street, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified for 36 months. Drink driving. Fined £120. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

BURGMANS, Claire Elizabeth (33), no fixed address. Shoplifting x2. Costs £20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

CARR, Patrick Leo (37), Havelock Street, Lancaster. Took vehicle without consent. No insurance. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £120, costs £200, discharged conditionally for 12 months.

COLLINS, Anne Patricia (24), Heysham Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Compensation £110, costs £105, discharged conditionally for 12 months.

GEORGE, Andrew Edward (36), Dalton Road, Heysham. Breached community order. Fined £30, costs £30.

GILLESPIE, Bradley Luke (19), Eagle Close, Heysham. Drug driving x2. Fined £120, costs £30, disqualified for 12 months.

GOULDING, John Anthony Paul (30), Railway Street, Lancaster. Possession of cannabis. Fined £80, costs £115, cannabis and grinder to be forfeited and destroyed.

GREEN, Gareth Anthony (37), Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Used threatening words/behaviour. Assault. Community order with curfew. Costs £185.

HALL, Kerry (42), Arcon House, Heaton Road, Greaves, Lancaster. Theft x3. Compensation £187.70.

HARGREAVES, Anthony (33), Oaktree House, West Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £60.

HAYES, Luke Craig (26), Duddon Close, Morecambe. Drug driving x2. Possession of Class A drug. Fined £500, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

HUTCHINSON, Christopher Antony Joseph (37), no fixed abode. Shoplifting. Community order, drug rehabilitation requirement. Rehabilitation activity requirement. Shoplifting. Committed offence while on conditional discharge. Compensation £65. Shoplifting. Compensation £60.

KACANI, Elvin (37), Masonfield Crescent, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £122, costs £30, four points on licence.

KITCHING, Michael Raymond (40), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Failed to provide specimen. Community order, curfew requirement with electronic tag. Costs £170, disqualified for 17 months.

LOWTHER, Paul Anthony (48), Austwick Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £30, costs £60.

ROWNTREE, Robert Dean (22), Greaves Road, Lancaster. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £105. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

WILKINSON, Nicole Simone (38), Melbourne Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Compensation £39.97.