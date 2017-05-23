Court listings 23/05/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
BELL, Daniel James (21), Warren Road, Heysham. Theft. Compensation £1,620. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work for 100 hours within 12 months.
BENNETT, David Gibson (41), Leck House, Lentworth Drive, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £105.
BRIGGS, Christopher Matthew (26), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Drove while disqualified. Failed to stop. Possessed cannabis. Failed to stop when asked by police officer. Drink driving. Did not have correct insurance. Sixteen weeks prison, suspended for 18 months. Curfew with electronic tag. Costs £200.
BROSTER, Liam (30), Marine Road Central, Morecambe. Obstructing a police officer. Fined £116, costs £115.
DAWSON, Adam Mark (23), Lythe Fell Avenue, Halton. Failed to comply with community order. Fined £100.
GILHAM, Brian Joseph (50), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Theft x3. Assault. Committed offence while on conditional discharge. Community order – curfew and electronic tag. Compensation £242, costs £85.
GRAHAM, Anthony Mark (19), Clare Road, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. Order varied.
HILL, William Joseph (39), Oxcliffe Road, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, Morecambe. Drove while using mobile. Fined £346, costs £344, three points on licence.
LENNON, Katy Louise (35), Lancaster Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Driving without a test certificate. Fined £338, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 23 months.
LIDDLE, Jamie Carl (25), Ramsden Street, Carnforth. Used or threatened unlawful violence. Assaulted a PC. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Compensation £250.
NEWBURY, James Robert (28), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Assault. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £50, costs £105.
PRICE, Charlie (40), Heaton Road, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. Order varied.
ROBINSON, Rebecca Michelle (21), High Street, Garstang. Failed to provide breath specimen. Community order – rehabilitation activity. Fined £320, costs £170, disqualified for 18 months.
ROGERS, Martin Junior (20), City View, Siding Close, Lancaster. Stole a wheelie bin x2. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Costs £170.
SHIELDS, John (40), Ullswater Avenue, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £120, costs £30, disqualified from driving for 16 months.
STEWART, Catherine Ann (49), Granville Road, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 14 months.
TANDY, Michael Craig (46), Hale Carr Lane, Heysham. Assault. Restraining order. Fined £80, compensation £50, costs £115.
THOMPSON, Matt (23), Church Park, Overton. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue. Fined £100.
TOMLINSON, Cheryl (63), Crag Road, Warton. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 20 months.
WHITHAM, Joseph Robert (20), Windermere Road, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fined £265, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 17 months.